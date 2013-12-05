You'll Never Be Able To Look At The Watch Ad The Same Way Again After Seeing This Video

Brady Haran, self-described numberphile, created this video to blow your mind about something you may not have noticed, but constantly will from now on: Watch advertisements always show the time as a little after 10 — usually 10:10 exactly.

Save your time cooking up a crazy conspiracy theory though: Turns out it’s just aesthetics. Company logos are usually perfectly framed by watch hands at the 10 and the two.

(Hat-tip to Gizmodo, where we found this vid.)

