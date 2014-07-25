VIDEO: Watch A New Zealand Surfer Dominate A Fellow Boardrider Who Dropped In

Cutting off another surfer mid-wave is one of the worst faux pas a boardrider can make. A mistake one Brazilian surfer has learnt the hard way – when rugby meets surfing.

New Zealand man Tim Thompson crashed tackled a Brazilian surfer mid-wave, fed up with being continuously dropped in on.

Thompson told GoSurf.nz.co “It’s happened to us all before, you’re out surfing, enjoying a good session with just you and your mates. Then you suddenly get that sinking feeling as you see 10 people pile out into the line up, all at once, heading for you like a honing missile.”

“Oh well, it was bound to happen at some point, so you just smile, wait you’re turn and try enjoy the remainder of your session,” he said.

“This would work except the newcomers have a different attitude, continuous snaking, consecutive drop-ins and generally bad attitudes would make you think you have entered into a WQS final.”

“As luck would have it, one particular honing missile decided to head my way to fade me for the third consecutive time – let’s just say my exit off the wave was either poorly timed or perfectly executed, depending on how you look at the situation.”

Watch Thompson teach the Brazilian some surfing etiquette, Kiwi style.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7l9CDa1zyA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.