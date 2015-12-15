VIDEO: Watch a crumbling high rise wall crush a couple of nice cars in China

Here’s a nasty surprise awaiting the owner of this Audi when they knock off:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

There’s not a lot of detail on that other than it happened recently in China.

It’s believed a blocked pipe exploded in the building above.

And we also know no one was in the three cars totalled, so that’s some relief, given this kind of devastation:

Worse than a ticket. Picture: LiveLeak

Here it is from another angle:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.