Washington head coach Ron Rivera borrowed a trick play from 'Little Giants' to bamboozle the Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Football Team dominated the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Before the game was a blowout, Washington tricked the Dallas defence with a “fumblerooski.”

The play was inspired by a similar one depicted in the children’s film “Little Giants,” as head coach Ron Rivera revealed after the game.

The Washington Football Team dismantled the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, taking a 41-16 victory after running away with the game in the fourth quarter.

But before they jumped out to an insurmountable lead, Washington relied on a bit of trickery to get the best of the Cowboys, taking inspiration from beloved children’s film “Little Giants” on one play call.

Facing second-and-five in the second quarter and marching into Dallas territory, Washington ran a variation on what is known as a “fumblerooski,” slow-playing their own snap, then sending half of their backfield in one direction while the secretive ball-carrier bolts the other way.

The play was good for a six-yard gain and a first down.

On further examination, some fans began to realise that the play was extremely similar to the game-winning touchdown in “Little Giants,” a play known as “The Annexation of Puerto Rico.”

Here is that play, for reference.

Some fans celebrated Washington’s hilarious play call on Twitter, while others were disappointed the Cowboys couldn’t snuff out the play.

Did Washington just run the Annexation of Puerto Rico because I'm pretty sure Washington just ran the Annexation of Puerto Rico #LittleGiants #Washington #Cowboys #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/voVPB1k9LW — John Breech (@johnbreech) November 26, 2020

I love that the Annexation of Puerto Rico is trending after Washington ran that play. The Little Giants is a goddamn classic and deserves its due. — Jason Williams (@AstroRocket) November 26, 2020

Washington Football Team stole that trick play from the Rick Moranis, Devon Sawa, Ed O’Neill film Little Giants. It’s called the Annexation of Puerto Rico and it wins championships. — Zach Cecil (@TripxFontaine) November 26, 2020

Obviously the Washington football team has to be renamed the Little Giants after successfully running the Annexation of Puerto Rico #washingtonfootballteam — Rob Wight (@Wight_Rob) November 26, 2020

So, the Washington Football Team, who are playing the Cowboys, ran the Annexation of Puerto Rico. The same play the Little GIants ran on the Cowboys. This comes a week after the guy who punched Rick Moranis was arrested. Ed O'Neil hides in the shame corner. pic.twitter.com/lTZvWBUZga — EMZT Productions (@EMZTsInfamous) November 26, 2020

After the game, Washington head coach Ron Rivera admitted that “Little Giants” was his inspiration.

“It actually goes back to a movie called ‘Little Giants,’ and it’s called, I hope I don’t get in trouble, ‘The Annexation of Puerto Rico,'” Rivera said. “We nicknamed it the ‘Bumerooski,’ but most of these guys don’t understand it, so we had to explain to them who Bum Phillips is, and we did it as a tribute to him.”

It’s also not the first time Rivera had called the play in an NFL game. During his first year as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Rivera dialed up the same play, with Cam Newton serving as the decoy and fullback Richie Brockel running in the first and only touchdown of his NFL career.

WOW:

Ron Rivera's first year as Carolina coach.

Week 15, 2011, vs. Houston

Look familiar? pic.twitter.com/ej4iFVas7K — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 26, 2020

Thanks to their win on Sunday, Washington now sits atop the NFC East standings with a real shot at hosting a playoff game. If Ron Rivera keeps opening up the playbook like this, his opponents will have to be ready for anything.

