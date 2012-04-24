Did A Blown Call Give Philip Humber A Perfect Game?

With a full count on Brendan Ryan of the Seattle Mariners, Philip Humber threw a slider that missed the strikezone by a wide margin and would have been ball four, ruining his bid for a perfect game. However, Ryan swung at the pitch in the dirt for strike three.



Or did he?

Some have questioned the legitimacy of the perfect game, believing that Ryan did check his swing in time, and that the pitch should have been ruled ball four.

The play is reminiscent of when Armando Galarraga lost a perfect game in 2010 when umpire Jim Joyce blew a call at first base on what would have been the final out.

Unfortunately, Fox never provided us with a definitive replay of the final strike in Humber’s perfecto.

On the next few pages, we will take a closer look at the swing, including an angle not previously seen on any of the highlight shows…

