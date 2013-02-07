Despite Blowout, Warriors Used Dirty Fouls To Keep Rockets From Breaking A Record

With less than four minutes remaining in their game against the Golden State Warriors, Donatas Motiejunas sank a three-pointer to give the Houston Rockets a 130-101 lead. The shot was significant because it was the 23rd three-pointer of the game by the Rockets, tying the NBA record.



But when the crowd started chanting “one more three” and when it became clear that the Rockets were going for the record, Warriors coach Mark Jackson decided he was not going to allow the Rockets to have their fun little moment. Instead he had his players intentionally foul every time the Rockets touched the ball in the final minute, including one dirty foul that led to an ejection.

It was a bizarre reaction to an obscure record during a 30-point blowout. And neither coach was happy as they walked off the court without shaking hands. Here is how the final minute played out (video via Comcast Sports)…

