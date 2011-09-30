Video Of Wall-Streeters Sipping Champagne And Mocking Protesters

This video has been kicking around online for a few days, but with as these clips are coming to define the movement at Zucotti Park, we felt it important to get this one up.



The post at YouTube says that the partiers in the video are members and guests of the Cipriani Club at 55 Wall Street, a private club with 106 residences.

Here, the 99% get looked down on both literally and figuratively by the 1%. Below is the video. Fast-forward in about 50 seconds.

