Vladimir Putin Celebrated His Inauguration By Playing Hockey And Scoring The Game-Winner

Vladimir Putin was inaugurated as president of Russia for a third term early this week. And part of the celebration included an exhibition hockey game between a team led by Putin and a team of Russian hockey legends.



According to The Guardian, Putin had two goals during the game, including the game-winner (of course) on a penalty shot in overtime.

Here’s the bizarre scene. A longer clip of the game-winning goal can be seen below…





Here’s the overtime penalty shot…



