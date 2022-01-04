Aerial video shows hundreds of cars at a standstill on Virginia highway nearly 24 hours after winter storm

This image provided by the Virginia department of Transportation shows a closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va. Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022. Both northbound and southbound sections of the highway were closed due to snow and ice. Virginia Department of Transportation via AP

Hundreds of drivers are stranded on Virginia’s Interstate 95 because of a winter storm.

Drivers have been stuck since Monday afternoon, many with little fuel, food, and water.

Aerial footage shows cars at a standstill on the highway.

Aerial video footage shows hundreds of cars backed up on a highway in Virginia that has been at a standstill for nearly 24 hours after a frigid winter storm struck the area.

The footage, obtained by FOX 5 DC and shared on Twitter by FOX 5 DC reporter Steven Chenevey, shows cars backed up on Virginia’s Interstate 95 between Fredericksburg and Washington, DC.

Drivers have been stuck in both northbound and southbound lanes since Monday afternoon, many with little fuel, food, and water.

—Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) January 4, 2022

Monday’s winter storm dumped than 12 inches (30cm) of snow on Fredericksburg, Virginia’s Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The state’s Department of Transportation called the closures “unprecedented” and said it is working to clear the roads.

“In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination,” Marcie Parker, PE VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer said.