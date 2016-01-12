Vikings fans reacting to the heartbreaking last-second playoff loss will make you laugh, cry

The Vikings lost to the Seahawks on Sunday in gut-wrenching fashion when Minnesota kicker Blair Walsh missed a potentially game-winning 27-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the 4th quarter.

Insofar as anything in sports is ever really a sure thing (especially in the playoffs), Walsh’s kick and the resulting Vikings’ win seemed to be a lock. Walsh had nailed three 40-plus-yard field goals in windy, subzero temperatures earlier in the game, and a 27-yard try is shorter even than this season’s new extra-point length.

All of which, of course, makes the inevitable Minnesota fan reaction videos to Walsh’s blunder all the more heartbreaking. (Or, you know, hilarious, depending on your allegiances and penchant for schadenfreude.)

Let’s run through some of the better (re: tragic) videos. Remember, the Vikings haven’t won a playoff game since 2010.

This fan needs a new cane:

Blair Walsh owes this guy a new cane pic.twitter.com/ZxG5ufpQsZ

— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2016

No words for this guy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This is a full-blown tantrum:





Dogs are a man’s best friend:

All together now:

This loss is going to sting for a while:

Vikings fans be like pic.twitter.com/pNMTAJBtfA

— Brenden Harthun (@BigBoiHarthun) January 10, 2016

This one is among the saddest. These guys, who had braved the elements to watch the game in person, thought the kick was good!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

These guys took out their frustration by heading to a nearby football stadium, while still in their jerseys, to kick a 27-yarder in the snow apparently to prove to Walsh how easy it is. (No reports on how many takes this took):

Vikings fans are taking the loss well pic.twitter.com/yd8RijYVNb

— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2016

Poor Vikings fans:

No reports on whether or not this guy is still on the floor:

The life of a Vikings fan right now pic.twitter.com/iiEPei8Jev

— ßrendan ßaker (@Brendan_Baker9) January 10, 2016

As the old saying goes, for Vikings fans there’s always next year. In the meantime, Minnesota fans will likely console themselves with hockey — three Minnesota schools are currently ranked in the top-20 for Div. I this season. The Minnesota Wild are fifth in the Western Conference, too.

NOW WATCH: This is what Tom Brady eats to play pro football at 38 years old



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.