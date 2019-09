Victoria Duval pulled off the upset of the U.S. Open so far, beating the 11th seed and former champion, Samantha Stosur in three sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

This was the first win in a Grand Slam event for the 17-year-old American. Stosur won the U.S. Open in 2011.

Here are the final two points as well as a GIF of her reaction to winning match point…

And here is Duval's reaction...

