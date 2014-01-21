Victoria Azarenka Demands A Ring From Redfoo Bigger Than Caroline Wozniacki's

Second-seeded Victoria Azarenka had a funny moment with her longtime boyfriend, Redfoo, after easily beating American Sloane Stephens, 6-3 6-2, to move on to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

During the post-match interview, Azarenka was asked about her love of Australia and the possibility of buying a house there someday. Vika then mentioned that Redfoo, one-half of the musical group LMFAO and the son of Berry Gordy Jr., had suggested the same thing.

But when it was pointed out that she doesn’t have an engagement ring, Azarenka looked at Redfoo and said “it better be bigger than Caro’s” referring to her recent engagement Caroline Wozniacki to golfer Rory McIlroy. A photo of Wozniacki’s ring can be seen below the video.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Here is Wozniacki's ring. [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52dd289cecad0450312ed0f8/image.jpg" alt="Caroline Wozniacki" link="lightbox" size="primary" align="center" clear="true" source="Getty Images"]

