Victoria Azarenka Appeared To Suffer A Serious Injury On Day 1 At Wimbledon

While cruising to an easy win in the first round of Wimbledon, second-seeded Victoria Azarenka collapsed while trying to make a cut on the grass. Azarenka was leading 6-1, 1-0 at the time.



Azarenka was in a great deal of pain as it appeared that her knee buckled underneath her. However, after being tended to by a doctor, she did manage to get up and limp off the court.

Azarenka was able to return after having her knee taped. However, she was seen grimacing at times and it would seem that this injury could hurt Azarenka moving forward.

Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

