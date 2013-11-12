CBS Announcer Takes Jab At ESPN And Brent Musburger After Showing Katherine Webb On TV

After CBS cameras found A.J. McCarron’s mum and his girlfriend, Katherine Webb, in the stands watching Alabama’s win over LSU, Verne Lundquist made it clear that he was not going to gush over Webb the same way Brent Musburger did during the BCS title game last year.

After Lundquist simply pointed the pair out to the crowd, Gary Danielson asks “that’s it, that’s all you’re going to say?” Lundquist then took a shot at Musburger and ESPN by responding “you’re darn right, I don’t work for that 4-letter network…discretion.”

“The 4-letter network” is a common nickname for ESPN often used to suggest that the network is a bad word that should not be uttered. Here’s the video (via TheBigLead.com)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

