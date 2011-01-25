Video: Verizon Sees Upside In Digital Sales of Hollywood Fare Via "Flex View"

Andy Plesser

LAS VEGAS — Verizon FiOS allows subscribers to access a selection of television programs and download them to a variety of digital devices.  The service called, “Flex View,” was introduced in November.

The company sees a big opportunity in the sales and rental of newly released films and television programming.

At CES we spoke with Verizon’s Joe Abeault, Director of Product Manager, Media & Entertainment.  He speaks about the service and the “business opportunity” for Verizon in the digital sales business.

You can find this post on Beet.TV

 

