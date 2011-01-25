Video: Verizon Sees Upside In Digital Sales of Hollywood Fare Via "Flex View"

LAS VEGAS — Verizon FiOS allows subscribers to access a selection of television programs and download them to a variety of digital devices. The service called, “Flex View,” was introduced in November.
The company sees a big opportunity in the sales and rental of newly released films and television programming.
At CES we spoke with Verizon’s Joe Abeault, Director of Product Manager, Media & Entertainment. He speaks about the service and the “business opportunity” for Verizon in the digital sales business.
You can find this post on Beet.TV
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.