In the middle of a 5-run ninth inning that propelled Vanderbilt to an 8-6 win over Florida in the SEC tournament, the Commodores pulled off a rare triple steal. Vandy went on to lose to Mississippi State in the championship game.



Here’s the video (via SEC Digital Network)…



