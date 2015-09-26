VIDEO: Conservative activists go crazy when Marco Rubio announces John Boehner's resignation

YouTube/screengrab The Value Voters Summit.

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) stunned Washington when he announced Friday that he would be resigning from Congress at the end of October.

Not everyone was sad to see him go.

There was a huge standing ovation among conservative activists at the Value Voters Summit when Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), a 2016 presidential candidate, announced during his speech that Boehner was leaving.

“How can it be that we sent a Republican majority to Congress and yet they’re still not able to stop our country from sliding in the wrong direction?” Rubio asked to applause. “Just a few minutes ago, Speaker Boehner announced that he will be resigning.”

Highlighting tensions between Boehner and the more conservative members of his caucus, members of the crowd leaped to their feet and filled the room with cheers.

