Virginia basketball coach collapsed on sideline during team's first-round NCAA game

University of Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett collapsed on the sidelines during the first half of his team’s first-round tournament game against Hampton on Thursday.

Bennett’s knees appeared to give out from under him, and he seemed to have hurt something during the fall because he struggled to get up. After team doctors attended to him and moved him to the bench, Bennett sat gingerly on the sideline as trainers checked his pulse. He looked light-headed as he drank some water.

With 5.3 seconds remaining in the first half, Bennett got up and walked to the locker room.

Here’s the live broadcast of it happening:

And here’s a better look:

A still of him collapsing, which shows him reaching for his knee, either for balance or because he hurt it:

Team doctors appeared to check his pulse:

Bennett returned to the bench at the start of the second half.

“I think I was just crouched down, was a little dehydrated, got up and blacked out a little bit. But I am OK,” he said in the sideline interview at the start of the second half.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.