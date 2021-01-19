Sam Mewis scored a double-header highlight-reel goal for her first USWNT hat trick, then capped the night celebrating her sister's goal

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Sam Mewis heads a ball into the back of the net during the USWNT’s match against Colombia.

Sam Mewis scored a stunning second goal in the USWNT’s Monday night matchup vs Colombia.

Lindsey Horan lofted the ball into the box, where Carli Lloyd headed the ball across the net and Mewis met the ball with her head at waist height.

The 33rd-minute header was Mewis’ second goal of the night, which she followed up with an early second-half PK conversion for the hat trick.

Her sister, Kristie Mewis, scored the fourth and final goal of the USWNT’s lopsided affair.

Sam Mewis had her best night wearing red, white, and blue in her seven-year US Women’s National Team career.

The 28-year-old superstar midfielder secured her first-ever hat trick for the USWNT Monday night as Vlatko Andonovski’s side took on Colombia at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. But the second goal in the lopsided affair â€” which came in the 33rd minute â€” was the most eye-popping of the three, as Mewis secured her brace on back-to-back headers.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Sam Mewis (right) and Megan Rapinoe celebrate a goal against Colombia.

Midfielder Lindsey Horan lofted a left-footed cross into the box from the left flank to the far post, where she connected with Carli Lloyd. The veteran striker leapt into the air and headed the ball across the net, and the 6-foot-tall Mewis bent at the waist to meet the ball with her forehead and send it sailing into the back of the net.

Mewis first put the USWNT on the scoreboard in the fourth minute of the match, when Megan Rapinoe delivered a pass to the top of the key and the Manchester City midfielder used her left foot to one-touch the ball past the Colombian netminder.

Too easy for @sammymewy ???? The @USWNT is off to a hot start in Orlando ???? pic.twitter.com/HfeuZyIOKb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 19, 2021

In the 46th minute, Mewis secured her third tally after burying a penalty kick into the lower-left corner of the goal.

“I was excited that I got to take the PK, obviously,” Mewis said during postgame media availability. “It’s fun to get situations like that.”

“If she continues and plays anywhere near how she played in this game, I don’t know if anyone can match her performance,” Andonovski said after Monday night’s match. “I thought it was a great performance. One thing about Sam is she did what she did â€” obviously score goals â€” but I don’t think that’s her best.”

“I really believe Sam still has a lot to grow, which is exciting,” he added. “That’s exciting for me, exciting for Sam, exciting for everyone, for the fans, for the whole country to have a player being so good but still with so much more to grow and get better at.”

Though she was the most prolific scorer of the night, Mewis wasn’t the only player to find the back of the net. In fact, she wasn’t even the only member of her family. Sam’s older sister, Kristie, scored the team’s fourth and final goal of the night off of a volley in the 85th minute.

And the younger Mewis was celebrating emphatically from the sidelines.

“To have some individual success and then to see Kristie score a goal as well, it was just so much fun,” Sam Mewis said. “I really am just so proud of her. I think being on this team and being a professional soccer player â€” there’s so few people who understand what that’s like and understand the ups and downs of that… So to have my sister doing this alongside me â€” someone who really understands what we go through, what we do, how bad we want it, what we’re willing to give up to get it â€” it brings us so much closer.”

“It’s awesome to have that support system here in this environment,” she added. “I just feel so lucky, and I’m just so proud of her.”

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images Sam Mewis (right) celebrates with sister and teammate Kristie Mewis after the January 18 USWNT game vs Colombia.

Both Mewis sisters â€” or Mewii â€” will have a chance to get back on the pitch for Vlatko Andonovski’s squad on Friday, as the USWNT is scheduled to once again host Colombia at Exploria Stadium ahead of the team’s annual She Believes Cup.

