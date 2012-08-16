US Soccer Team Picks Up Historic Win On Mexican Soil Thanks To These Incredible Saves

It was just a friendly, but don’t tell the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, who beat Mexico tonight 1-0 for their first win ever on Mexican soil against the Mexican National Team. The U.S. had been 0-23-1 against Mexico in Mexico prior to this match, and 0-19-1 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.



Michael Orozco Fiscal put the U.S. up 1-0 with a goal in the 80th minute after a nifty little back-heel pass from Terrence Boyd. But the U.S. would still need two beautiful diving saves from keeper Tim Howard in the final minutes to preserve the historic win.

Here’s the winning goal. Howard’s saves are below…



In the 85th minute, on a ball deflected by an American defender…

In the 89the minute, including a kick out after the initial save…

