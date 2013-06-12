Fans Chanting 'We Are Going To Brazil' Was The Best Moment From The US Soccer Team's Big Win

The U.S. Men’s National Team beat Panama 2-0, picking up three important points and nearly guaranteeing that the U.S. will qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



But the big star of the night was the city of Seattle and their soccer-mad fans.

The Pacific Northwest is the true heart of soccer in the United States where the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers both have large and loyal fan bases. But it was the first time in 30 years that the U.S. squad played a World Cup qualifier in Seattle.

And while there were some concerns over the temporary grass playing surface, the supporters brought their A-game for what turned out to be a great night for U.S. soccer. Here’s video of the more than 40,000 fans in attendance chanting and singing during the game, starting with “We are going to Brazil,” as well as some images below…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



And here are some images of the supporters…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/51b87c0269bedd5a39000027/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="Getty Images" alt="U.S. Soccer Fans" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/51b87c1fecad04d903000026/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="Getty Images" alt="U.S. Soccer Fans" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

