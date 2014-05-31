The US Men's Soccer Team Once Made A Rap Video With OJ Simpson

After U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team qualified for the 1990 World Cup in Italy, they produced a rap song and video called “Victory,” led by DJ Jef and DJ Eric Vaughn.

It was the United States’ first trip to the World Cup in 40 years, so it is understandable that they were excited. But looking back 24 years, not only is the song horrible, but for some reason, the song was recorded with OJ Simpson.

Simpson even busted out some moves for the video.Former Oakland Raiders running back Marcus Allen also sang on the song.

It looked like they may have modelled the studio portion of the video after “We Are the World.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But the strangest part of the video may actually be the dance moves put on display by the shirtless soccer team on the beach.Here is the full cringeworthy song and video.

