The U.S. men’s soccer team beat Mexico by yet another 2-0 score. But it wasn’t until Honduras earned a draw with Panama about 30 minutes later that Team USA was officially in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Here is the celebration by the US men with beer and the supporters in Columbus…



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.