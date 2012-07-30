The Entire US Men's Basketball Team Hugged Michelle Obama After Easily Winning First Game At The Olympics

Cork Gaines

The Team USA men’s basketball team had no problem with France today in their opening match of the Olympics, cruising to a 98-71 win. But the most eyebrow-raising highlight of the match may have come after the game when each member of the team, including coaches, walked over and gave Michelle Obama a hug. The group was led by LeBron James, who gave the First Lady a kiss and a rather large bear hug.

Here’s the video…

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.