The Entire US Men's Basketball Team Hugged Michelle Obama After Easily Winning First Game At The Olympics

The Team USA men’s basketball team had no problem with France today in their opening match of the Olympics, cruising to a 98-71 win. But the most eyebrow-raising highlight of the match may have come after the game when each member of the team, including coaches, walked over and gave Michelle Obama a hug. The group was led by LeBron James, who gave the First Lady a kiss and a rather large bear hug.



Here’s the video…





