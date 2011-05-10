Video: U.S. Government Using Your Tax Dollars To Poison Food

At 1.3 million views and counting, here is the video highlighted in the recent NY Times article on how sugar is toxic.

This is a familiar story for anyone who has read the excellent Omnivore’s Dilemma or seen the movie Food, Inc. (both can be found in the ‘Good Books and Films’ box on the right side of this blog). What may be less familiar is the fact that the U.S. federal government is directly supporting the poisoning of the American public through fructose (corn syrup) subsidies to Iowa farmers.

Please allow me to repeat that: our government is helping to poison us with our own tax money.

While some members of Congress are working on this deplorable policy, Big Food, the farm lobby and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have thus far successfully fought off cuts to corn subsidies.

A perhaps more fundamental way to get a handle on this problem is by replacing the income tax with a consumption tax (which I’ve written about here).

As an aside, has anyone out there heard Warren Buffet, Coca-Cola’s largest investor, address what Dr. Lustig calls the ‘Coca-Cola Conspiracy’? It would seem that Warren is turning a blind eye to the fact that he is financing one of the nation’s (and now the world’s) fastest growing and most serious health epidemics.



