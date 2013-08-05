Ryan Lochte Lost Another Gold Medal After A Teammate Jumped Into The Pool 0.4 Seconds Early

The United State 4×100 medley relay team easily finished first at the World Championships and it looked like Ryan Lochte had won his fourth gold medal. But the team was disqualified after sensors showed one of the swimmers left the block too early.

The violation came at the beginning of the second leg when Kevin Cordes started the breast stroke (1:15 mark of the video below).

Sensors showed that he left the block 0.4 seconds before Matt Grevers completed the backstroke leg of the race. Margin of error allows swimmers to leave up to 0.3 seconds early.

The U.S. would finish the race more than a second ahead of the French relay team. However, the replay (4:40 mark) clearly showed Cordes left the block early…

