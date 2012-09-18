Video Posted On YouTube Appears To Show Libyans Helping Slain US Ambassador

A video on youtube has surfaced showing unknown Libyans help a what appears to be the late U.S. ambassador Christopher Stevens after the U.S. consulate in Benghazi was attacked.



The video, shot by a freelance videographer named Fahd al-Bakoush, shows Libyans helping the ambassador (it is unclear whether he is already dead).

While it’s unclear who is in the video and why they were there, on the surface it appears that the crowd was trying to help Stevens.

The Daily Beast noted: “it is not clear if they are protesters, looters, or nearby residents drawn to the scene after the attack.”

But here’s the translation according to The New York Times:

“I swear, he’s dead,” one Libyan says, peering in.

“Bring him out, man! Bring him out,” another says.

“The man is alive. Move out of the way,” others shout. “Just bring him out, man.”

“Move, move, he is still alive!”

“Alive, Alive! God is great,” the crowd erupts, while someone calls to bring Mr. Stevens to a car.

According to The Atlantic Wire, the video appears to at first confirm the account explaining Stevens’ death — that he was trapped in an inner room and died from smoke inhalation, and then was rushed to the hospital by Libyans

Despite the noble motives of the Libyans in the video, the video itself leaves viewers with a morbid, ghastly image of Stevens either post-mortem or what were his final minutes. As such, we’ve decided not to post on BI but you can see the video here (warning graphic content).

