The US Military Just Released Videos Of Airstrikes Blowing Up ISIS Warehouses In Iraq

The US military released two new videos of airstrikes against the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS or ISIL) on Monday.

The strikes targeted four ISIS warehouses near the city of Fallujah in central Iraq, US Military Central Command announced Wednesday in a press release.

“The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the terrorist group ISIL and the threat they pose to Iraq, the region and the wider international community,” CENTCOM said.

The US military said the strikes further limit “the terrorist group’s ability to project power and conduct operations.”

“Airstrike against three ISIL warehouses, Dec. 29, near Fallujah, Iraq.”

“Airstrike against an ISIL warehouse, Dec. 29, near Fallujah, Iraq.”

