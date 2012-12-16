Unranked Butler Stuns Top-Ranked Indiana With An Unlikely Hero

Indiana lost their first game of the season, losing to unranked in-state rival Butler in overtime. And the game-winning basket with less than three seconds remaining came from an unlikely player.



After having two starters foul out, Butler turned to Alex Barlow, who had made just five shots in the Bulldogs’ first nine games. He took the ball in isolation, drove the lane and scored on a spinning jumper. Indiana’s last-second desperation shot went wide. Here’s the video of the final two possessions (via CBS)….

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

