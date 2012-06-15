How Hard Can The U.S. Open Be If An Unknown Player Hits A Hole-In-One On A Par 4?

We kid, we kid! Of course the U.S. Open is difficult with even-par typically being considered a good score. But it does raise some eyebrows when Alvaro Quiros hits a hole-in-one during a practice round on the par four seventh hole.



Of course, the seventh hole is only 288 yards, so the distance is reachable for most players. But it is a narrow target surrounded by typically unforgiving Open rough.

Quiros is from Spain and ranked 40th in the World Golf Rankings.

Here’s the video. It’s hard to see, but at the 0:03 mark, as the golfer on the green is bending over (FORE!) the ball bounces on the green behind him and rolls right into the hole (via Yahoo! Sports)…





