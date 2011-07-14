VIDEO: Umicore IR Discusses Informal Meet-ups Between The CEO, CFO And The Sell Side

Umicore picked up awards for best analyst/investor meetings, best IR in sector for metals, mining and steel, and best IR in Belgium at the IR Magazine Europe Awards 2011.

In this backstage clip, Geoffroy Raskin, Umicore’s head of IR, chats about his company’s capital markets days and less formal meet-ups organised between senior management and the sell side.



[Article by Neil Stewart, IR magazine]

