This Crazy Ultimate Frisbee Catch Is Better Than Any Football Catch You've Ever Seen

Apparently there’s such a thing as the American Ultimate Disc League, a.k.a pro ultimate frisbee.
Anyway, this diving end zone catch from a recent game between the Connecticut Constitution and the Philadelphia Spinners is quite possibly the most incredible catch we’ve seen in a very long time (via Off the Bench).
More impressive than this Calvin Johnson catch form his time at Georgia Tech?
