Video reportedly shows Ukrainian men helping themselves to guns on a Kyiv street after all 18-60 years were urged to take up arms and fight the Russian invasion

Volunteers, holding AK-47 rifles, protect a main road leading into Kyiv on February 25, 2022. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

A video reportedly shows Ukrainian men rummaging through boxes of firearms in a Kyiv suburb on Friday.

Ukraine is providing weapons to any citizen wanting to fight against Russia. All they need is ID.

The BBC said 18,000 machine guns had been handed out to Ukrainian volunteers to defend Kyiv.

Ukrainian men helped themselves to guns on Friday, a video reportedly shows, a day after the country urged regular citizens to take up arms and fight against the Russian invasion.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by Illia Ponomarenko, the defense correspondent at the Kyiv Independent, appears to shows civilians on a suburban street in a Kyiv suburb rummaging through boxes of firearms unloaded from trucks, as a voice off-camera says “Slava Ukraini!” (Glory to Ukraine!).

It was reportedly filmed in the Obolon district, around 6 miles (10km) north of the city center, where Ukraine’s Defense Forces asked residents to prepare homemade Molotov cocktails after Russian troops were spotted in the suburb on Friday morning.

“Firearms are delivered to anyone willing,” Ponomarenko said in the tweet of the video.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky barred male citizens aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country as part of a military mobilization order, CNN reported.

Zelensky also said he would provide weapons to any citizen wanting to defend the country against Russian attacks.

Members of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine receive weapons to defend the city of Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. Mikhail Palinchak/Pool via REUTERS

Regular Ukrainian citizens can join the fight and receive weapons very easily, only needing a form of ID to sign up, according to Ukraine’s Armed Forces. “We give weapons to all patriots!” Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in a tweet.

Some 18,000 machine guns have already been handed out to volunteers in Kyiv since the Russian invasion began on Thursday morning, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said, per the BBC.

The BBC also reported that armed civilians are regularly visible on the streets of Kyiv, citing an example of men in trainers and jeans with rifles slung across their backs.