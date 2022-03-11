Video shows Ukraine ambushing Russian tank convoy featuring a thermobaric weapon, forcing a retreat

Footage released by Ukraine on March 10, 2022 showing a strike at the head of a column of Russian tanks in in Skybyn. Ukraine Defense Intelligence Agency

Ukraine released drone footage of an ambush on a Russian armored convoy near Kyiv Thursday.

At least 21 Russian military vehicles, including a thermobaric weapon, were caught in the attack.

The ambush forced a humiliating retreat, according to a Sky News analysis of the footage.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency released a video on Thursday showing the destruction and retreat of a Russian column of tanks near Kyiv, in footage verified by several news agencies.

Ukraine claimed that the Russian regiment’s commander, Colonel Andrei Zakharov, was killed in the operation, though this has not been independently confirmed.

The 45-second edited montage of footage was filmed by drone and, according to the DIA, shows Russian tank movements in the suburb of Skybyn, around 20 miles (32km) from central Kyiv.

In the footage, two tanks — of indeterminate nationality — are seen approaching Skybyn, according to a Sky News analysis. The investigative collective Bellingcat also confirmed the location.

Further shots show Russian tanks on the side of the road, per Sky News. They are later seen on fire.

Footage released by Ukrainian authorities on March 10, 2022 showing a seemingly destroyed Russian tanks on a road in Skybyn, near Kyiv. Ukraine Defense Intelligence Agency

This is intercut with footage of a long column of tanks heading south into the village. Among them is a vehicle Sky identified as a TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launcher.

In another shot, at least 21 Russian military vehicles, including tanks, armored personnel carriers and the TOS-1A, are seen in the village. Tread marks on the road indicate they have changed direction.

Footage released by Ukrainian authorities on March 10, 2022, showing chaos among Russian military vehicles in Skybyn, near Kyiv. Ukraine Defense Intelligence Agency

Two plumes of smoke and fire then mark Ukrainian strikes at either end of the column:

Footage released by Ukrainian authorities on March 10, 2022 showing a strike at the foot of a column of Russian tanks in in Skybyn, near Kyiv. Ukraine Defense Intelligence Agency

Footage released by Ukraine on March 10, 2022 showing a strike at the head of a column of Russian tanks in in Skybyn. Ukraine Defense Intelligence Agency

The TOS-1A then appears to fire at a target out of frame, as seen here:

Footage released by Ukrainian authorities on March 10, 2022 showing a Russian TOS-1A apparently firing in Skybyn, near Kyiv. Ukraine Defense Intelligence Agency

Russia admitted using its controversial thermobaric weapons on Wednesday, the BBC reported the UK’s Ministry of Defence as saying.

The video then shows everal other Russian vehicles being hit. Whilst still under fire the convoy is seen moving back north.

The footage is overlaid with audio said to be of a Russian officer reporting the attack, The Guardian reported.

“Sixth regiment lost,” the officer says, per The Guardian. “I cannot report about the 6th regiment. I’m collecting data. Lots of losses. They waited for us. Head of the convoy got into the ambush. Regiment commander killed in action.”

Military experts speaking to the paper described the video as credible.

Ukraine has published a series of such videos as part of a public relations effort to keep international and local attention on apparent military successes against Russia.

The overall military picture remains bleak for Ukraine, however.

In briefings on Tuesday and Wednesday, a Pentagon official said that about 90 to 95% of Russian combat power remains intact, despite the widely-viewed examples of Ukrainian defense.

Authorities released similar aerial footage of strikes on military vehicles dated March 8, which was confirmed by Insider as being shot outside of the village of Borodyanka, on a key road to Kyiv.

A US official estimated Wednesday that Russian forces have sustained 5-6,000 losses since the war began, per CBS News.