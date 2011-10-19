VIDEO: UK Women’s Basketball Coach Does A Spot-On Impression Of Michael Jackson

This past Friday October 14, Big Blue Madness took place at Rupp Arena in Lexington, officially kicking off the college basketball season. The sold-out event is a yearly spectacle where 24000 plus Wildcats hoops fans get their first look at the men’s and women’s 2011-12 basketball teams.



Needless to say there’s a lot of flash, flare, pomp and circumstance. But would you expect anything less from Kentucky basketball?

This year’s version of Big Blue Madness was highlighted by women’s coach Matthew Mitchell and his spot-on impression of the late, great Michael Jackson. And by spot-on I mean Mitchell had the outfit and the moves that would have made MJ proud. Sure his moonwalk needs a bit of work, but the rest of his routine was very impressive.

With UK alum John Wall in attendance, Mitchell even broke out the Dougie. Hey, for a 40-year-old white guy, dude has got some moves.

Video follows the jump…

Sweet. Now if only men’s coach John Calipari had shaken his moneymaker to MJ’s Smooth Criminal, well, that would have been the icing on the proverbial cake.

[via Buzzfeed]

