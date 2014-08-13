Terrifying Video Shows A Child In A Stroller Rolling Onto Subway Tracks

A terrifying video released by investigators in the U.K. on Monday shows a baby stroller being blown onto a subway track, according to FOX13-TV.

The video shows the London underground train leaving, but not long after it passes, the stroller — pushed by a gust of wind — makes its way from the subway staircase out onto the track.

The baby’s parents apparently turned away for a moment as the stroller started to move. A woman, presumably the mother, jumped onto the tracks to lift the baby up, and an onlooker helped pull the child to safety.

Investigators are hoping to identify the couple in order to ensure that the baby did not sustain any injuries, according to FoxNews.

Here is the video footage:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.