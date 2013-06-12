Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between The Dodgers And Diamondbacks

An ugly brawl broke out between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks after Zack Greinke was hit by a pitch.



Earlier in the game, Dodgers rookie phenom Yasiel Puig was hit in the head by a pitch (see GIF below). Later, Greinke hit Miguel Montero after just missing him on two previous pitches.

That led to the benches clearing, but order was quickly restored (see second video below).

However, after Greinke was hit, things turned ugly. Punches appeared to be thrown. Coaches were slammed to the ground. And a who’s who of the early 1990s got involved as Mark McGwire, Don Mattingly, Matt Williams, and Kirk Gibson were all in the middle of the fracas.

Here is the big brawl. The earlier incidents are below…

Here is the earlier bench-clearing incident which mostly humorous thanks to all the chest-thumping and the Diamondbacks bullpen, which strode in as a group…

And here is the pitch that started it all. Puig stayed in the game and was later one of the more aggressive participants in the main event…

