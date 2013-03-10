Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between Canada And Mexico At World Baseball Classic

One of the ugliest brawls you will ever see broke out at the end of the World Baseball Classic matchup between Mexico and Canada (see videos below).



It all started when Canada bunted in the ninth inning with a large lead. Normally this would be a no-no in baseball. But in the WBC runs scored can be a tie-breaker. The players for Team Mexico were apparently unaware of this rule and the third baseman (Luis Cruz of the Dodgers) can be seen telling his pitcher after the play to hit the next batter (see GIF below).

After missing twice and being warned by the umpire, the pitcher did drill the next batter in the back and that’s when all hell broke loose.

After order was restored, the Canadian players were seen taunting Mexican fans, and one of the coaches for Canada was hit in the face by a water bottle thrown from the stands.

Many Major League Baseball teams already despise sending their players to the WBC. This brawl is not going to help.



