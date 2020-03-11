Watch the UFC slow-mo footage showing the punches that disfigured Joanna Jedrzejczyk's face

Photos by Reuters / Stephen R. Sylvanie Joanna Jedrzejczyk looked unrecognizable after five rounds with Weili Zhang.

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s classic fight has been released in a slow-mo highlight-reel clip by the UFC.

The two strawweights threw heavy leather for five, five-minute rounds at UFC 248 in Las Vegas on Saturday, with Zhang, the champion, edging the challenger.

Though Jedrzejczyk out-landed Zhang, it was Zhang’s power which told the story of the fight.

Both sides of Jedrzejczyk’s forehead swelled so bad she was barely recognisable. You can see the strikes which caused the injuries below.

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk fought an instant classic on Saturday at UFC 248 in Las Vegas.

The merciless brutality that unfolded through five, five-minute rounds would have been enough to make timid people recoil in horror, yet it was hailed as one of the greatest bouts in the history of women’s combat sports.

Now you can live through it all again as the UFC has released slow-mo footage of the highlights. And you can see the strikes that caused both sides of Jedrzejczyk’s forehead to swell so much she was barely recognisable.

Watch the clip here:

THIS FIGHT! ???? Witness the co-main with Fight Motion cameras ➡️ https://t.co/Bf1pTeYZQD pic.twitter.com/o61MxVMMOs — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2020

Though the Octagon-side judges saw the UFC strawweight champion Zhang as the slight winner, there was a case for Jedrzejczyk, the challenger.

UFC stats show that Zhang threw more significant strikes than Jedrzejczyk (408 against 360), but it was the latter who landed more (186 against 165) with a 51% accuracy.

Additionally, Jedrzejczyk matched Zhang’s strikes landed in rounds one and three, but out-landed the champion in rounds two and five.

Ultimately, the difference between the two competitors was damage, with Zhang inflicting far more injuries than Jedrzejczyk.

Photos by Harry How and Chris Unger / Getty Images Jedrzejczyk and Zhang.

CBS Sports reported that Zhang was paid $US100,000, $US100,000 to win, together with a $US50,000 “Fight of the Night” bonus, taking her total pay to $US250,000.

Jedrzejczyk, meanwhile, was given $US106,000 and would have made an additional $US106,000 had she won, but was given a $US50,000 bonus instead to take her total haul to $US156,000.

