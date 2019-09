UCLA’s redshirt freshman quarterback Brett Hundley stepped on to the field tonight for the first time as a college football player. And 72 yards later, he had scampered and juked his way to a touchdown. Helluva way to start. Well played sir. Well played (via Dr. Saturday)…





Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.