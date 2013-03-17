UCLA Coach Loses Cool And Throws Coat Into Stands

College coaches are constantly preaching to their kids about not losing their cool under the pressure and stress of important situations. And yet, UCLA’s head coach, Ben Howland, is just the latest college coach to lose his mind in a game situation.



When a charging call went against UCLA, Howland took off his coat and threw it into the stands. Luckily he didn’t get much distance on the toss and it was quickly returned (video via ESPN)…

