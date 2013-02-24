Ugly Brawl Erupts During College Baseball Game

It is late February and that means baseball season is underway at some levels. And thanks to Sacramento State and UC Riverside, it didn’t take long for our first ugly brawl of the year.



It began during what appeared to be a harmless rundown. But replays showed that after being tagged out, the Riverside base runner appeared to grab and twist the glove of the Sac State second baseman, who then took exception and shoved the runner in the back. That’s when the baserunner threw a punch and all hell broke loose.

Here’s the video (via KCRA and ItAlwaysSunnyInDetroit.com)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

