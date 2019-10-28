Tyson Fury teased a potential MMA debut and Conor McGregor wants to train him

Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports Tyson Fury is a man of many talents, but a switch to MMA would be quite a change of pace for the heavyweight.

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury teased a potentential MMA debut in 2020 while speaking with Sky Sports on Sunday.

Fury said that he had spoken with Conor McGregor about helping him train to make the switch, and the Irish fighter co-signed the idea on Twitter.

Fury is currently promoting his WWE debut, which will take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Since Fury recently brought up his potential retirement in 2020, the idea of him fighting in MMA feels unlikely, but with Fury, you never know.

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury might have another type of fight in mind for the near future.

Speaking with Sky Sports on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, Fury teased a potential MMA debut in 2020.

“I’ve got something big coming up,” Fury said. “Even more bigger than this. We might see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year too. It’s different but like I say, Tyson Fury is taking over.”

While a switch to MMA would be quite a change for the heavyweight, Fury said he would be getting some help from Conor McGregor to train, and even teased a potential fight card with both himself and McGregor on the bill.

“I’ve been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me,” Fury said. “It’s going to be good.”

"We may see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year"@Tyson_Fury has announced he wants to make his MMA debut this year, and may even be trained by @TheNotoriousMMA. pic.twitter.com/QJnZf3Eiq0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 27, 2019

Fury seemed drawn to the brutal nature of MMA.

“I come from a long line of bare-knuckle boxing champions,” Fury said. “Getting hurt, getting blood you saw my last fight,blood everywhere – nothing new to me. [It’s] all a part of my heritage and upbringing, so I’d love to get in there and smash someone up.”

On Twitter, McGregor responded, seemingly excited to begin working with Fury.

Up the Fury’s! Let’s go ???? https://t.co/KiauM5RPt3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 27, 2019

Fury is currently promoting his WWE debut, which will take place on Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where he will take on Braun Strowman. With this in mind, it’s highly likely that Fury’s MMA tease is a promotional bluster, but the idea of him in the octagon is quite enticing.

As things stand, Fury’s fighting future is somewhat up in the air. Speaking with BBC Sport, Fury said he was planning three boxing matches for 2020 – two against Deontay Wilder and a “farewell fight” for December.

“I am 31, getting long in the tooth for the sport,” Fury said. “There are young men coming up and father time catches up with everyone.”

Should Fury decide to hang up his gloves, a future in WWE might be in the cards, depending on how his debut at Crown Jewel goes. A post-boxing career in MMA seems more unlikely, but if Fury decided to put his mind to it, there’s little reason to doubt him.

