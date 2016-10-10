Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had the funniest moment of the NFL season when he lined up in the wrong spot

The Buffalo Bills won their third game in a row with a win over the Los Angeles Rams, which makes what happened on their second play of the game easier to swallow.

After the Rams kicked a field goal on the opening drive, the Bills’ offence took the field for the first time. After a nice run by LeSean McCoy on the first play, the Bills lined up in the shotgun and the snap sailed past quarterback Tyrod Taylor for an 18-yard loss.

So, what happened? Watching the play live, it just seemed like Taylor wasn’t ready for the snap.





However, when CBS showed the replay, it was clear that Taylor had lifted his leg signalling the center to snap the ball. The problem was, he was not behind the center.

It turns out Taylor was lined up in the wrong spot. He was standing behind the left guard, Richie Incognito and nobody noticed.

Oof.





The Bills did recover to score a touchdown on the drive and ultimately won the game. But Taylor’s teammates are going to have some fun with him during film sessions on Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.