Tyreek Hill caught the wildest touchdown of the NFL season, but it didn't count because nobody realised it, including Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill missed out on what should have been a touchdown because he didn’t realise he scored.

Hill wound up with the ball after a contested catch, but the play was ruled incomplete on the field.

Replays showed that the ball never hit the ground, but by the time the Chiefs realised what happened, they had already punted.

Tyreek Hill scored one of the wildest touchdowns of the NFL season on Sunday night, until he didn’t.

In the second quarter of the Kansas City Cheifs’ Sunday night matchup against the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes took a shot at the end zone. Hill attempted to reel the ball in over his shoulder, struggling with Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye for possession of the bouncing ball.

While Hill ultimately came down with the ball, the referees ruled the pass incomplete, seemingly believing that the ball had hit the ground at some point during the process of the catch. Hill didn’t protest, so it felt safe to assume that the call was the right one.

Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill ???? The play was ruled incomplete, and there was no challenge ???? pic.twitter.com/STn4fVsWXl — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 7, 2020

But it wasn’t.

As replays showed, Hill kept the ball off of the ground and ultimately landed with what should have been called a touchdown.

WOW. #Chiefs had a wild Tyreek Hill TD that was ruled incomplete, and they didn’t challenge. #Chiefs punted it away without realizing until after the fact. pic.twitter.com/hesblsixWu — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2020

Had they known Hill’s catch was good, the Chiefs could have challenged the play, and it would have almost certainly been overturned in their favour. But Hill didn’t realise that he came down with it, and by the time the team figured out what happened, the Chiefs had already punted.

On Twitter, fans were enthralled by the comedy of errors.

Tyreek Hill is officially the first WR in the 101-year history of the @NFL that did NOT think he caught the ball. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 7, 2020

We should still get the fantasy points for that Tyreek Hill touchdown. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2020

Tyreek Hill fantasy owners right now pic.twitter.com/wwkH3zGxRG — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) December 7, 2020

The missed opportunity wound up turning into a 14-point swing against the Chiefs, as the Broncos took the possession after the punt to march 90 yards down the field to score the first touchdown of the game.

Next time Hill finds himself in the end zone with the ball he should remember to let his coach know before they send out the punt team.

