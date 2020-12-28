Tyreek Hill pulled off an impressive chase-down tackle after previously saying it was a play he would never have to make

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson Tyreek Hill tackles Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

Tyreek Hill made an impressive chase-down tackle on Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun after an interception on Sunday.

Hill’s play immediately drew comparisons to a chase-down tackle that Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf made earlier in the year.

Hill previously said he would never make a chase-down tackle because his quarterback would never throw an interception like that.

On Sunday, though, Hill was ready for the action when the moment came.

The play came in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Falcons. Mahomes threw the pick while the Kansas City offence was in the red zone, with Oluokun immediately breaking the other way for what looked like a potential touchdown.

But Hill, one of the fastest players in the NFL, cut off Oluokun before he fully broke free, punching the ball out of his hands out of bounds to prevent the pick-six.

OLUOKUN. A goal line INT and big return has the @AtlantaFalcons in business. #RiseUpATL ????: #ATLvsKC on FOX

????: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/IFHvVPw7XT pic.twitter.com/XvVNCLpoxr — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2020

It was a fantastic play by Hill, and one that he had previously said he would never have to make.

When Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf pulled off a similar chase-down tackle earlier in the season, Hill was asked if he would have been able to pull off the play.

“The DK Metcalf play, that was a real nice play,” Hill said at the time. “But unfortunately for me, I would never be able to showcase that because Patrick never throws interceptions.”

At the time, Hill was right to be confident in his prediction â€” through the first 12 games of the season, Mahomes had thrown just two interceptions.

Still, the Chiefs were lucky that Hill was ready to snap into action when the moment came, regardless of what he had said in the past.

