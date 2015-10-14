The families of these two men want you to see the video they made of themselves being killed in a drug-induced car crash

YouTube/Screenshot The men had taken a ‘cocktail’ of illegal and prescription drugs.

A video of two men speeding towards their deaths in a drug-induced joyride has been released in a bid to deter people from speeding and driving while intoxicated.

The video, released by Sussex Police with the permission of the boys’ parents, shows Kyle Careford, 20, and Michael Owen, 21, carelessly speeding down a country road in pitch darkness before fatally crashing their car into a church wall in April this year.

The men died instantly despite wearing seatbelts, and the footage was recovered from Owen’s phone the following day.

Police said the men had taken a “cocktail” of both illegal and prescribed drugs. Driver Kyle did not have a driver’s licence and was not insured on the Renault Clio which belonged to passenger Michael Owen.

Michael’s mother, Kat, expressed her grief following the inquest into the men’s deaths: “We bring our children up teaching them right from wrong,” she said, “we guide them and give them our advice and hope they listen, but once they are adults we hope they make the right choices.”

The video isn’t graphic, but it is shocking. The camera is pointed to the dashboard and shows the car hitting 90 mph in a 30mph zone. Both men are laughing and having fun. As they gun the car down a dark road, the video suddenly cuts out to the sound of a loud crackling. Then there is an eerie silence.

“I want young drivers to consider how much devastation it causes to the families and loved ones that are left behind,” said Kat, “watching the video was very upsetting, but I’m hoping it can be used in a positive way, by showing young people what could happen to them.”

Sussex Police thanked the families for their courage in working with them, saying that if the release of the video results in saved lives, then it will “be a valuable legacy of Michael and Kyle’s sad deaths.”

Facebook made the decision to remove the footage from Facebook, despite authorities insisting that it delivers an “incredibly important message about the devastating consequences of such driving.”

Video may contain footage some viewers find distressing:

