VIDEO: Two lions lick the outside of these campers' tent while they watch from inside

This is terrifying. Screenshot: Facebook.

This is what horror movies are based on.

Two campers found themselves faced with three wild lionesses, and the only thing that was separating them was a tent.

Facebook user Francie Lubbe and her husband were camping in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in Botswana on May 9 when the encounter occurred.

While many would describe the moment as terrifying, she said it was “special”.

It had rained overnight and so the lionesses came to lick the water droplets from their tent.

Here are more photos of the beasts walking around their campsite.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.