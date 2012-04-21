There Have Been Two Inside-The-Park Home Runs Today, Here Are Both Of Them

They say the most exciting play in baseball is the inside-the-park home run. Well, baseball fans were treated to a pair of them tonight. And as is typical in these plays, both batters got some help.



The first happened in Pittsburgh, as Alex Presley led off the bottom of the first inning for the Pirates by driving a ball off the centre field wall. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Skip Schumaker slammed hard into the wall and was unable to chase the ball.

The second was in Milwaukee, as Nori Aoki sliced a ball to left field where Carlos Gonzalez dove for the ball and missed.

It is the eighth time since 2000 that there have been two in one day. Here are both home runs…

https://twitter.com/#!/ESPNStatsInfo/statuses/193510716173590528

