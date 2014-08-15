MLB's Top Prospect Was Knocked Unconscious During Nasty Collision With A Teammate

The Minnesota Twins’ top prospect, center fielder Byron Buxton, was knocked unconscious when he collided with a teammate.

Buxton, who was named the top prospect in baseball by MLB.com prior to the season, was playing in his first game since being promoted to the Twins’ double-A affiliate New Britain Rock Cats.

The collision occurred when Buxton was attempting to make a diving catch on a line drive to right-center field. Buxton was reportedly unconscious for ten minutes on the field before being taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Twins general manager Terry Ryan reported that Buxton was alert in the ambulance and had suffered a concussion.

Here is video of the collision.

